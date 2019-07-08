Funds being raised for KCK firefighter who underwent emergency operation Sunday

A GoFundMe page has been established for Kansas City, Kansas firefighter Daniel Hashman, who had emergency surgery Sunday. GoFundMe

Funds are being raised for a Kansas City, Kansas firefighter who had to have two stents inserted into his aorta in an emergency operation on Sunday.

Daniel Hashman was on his way to church with family friends when he began having problems with blood flow in his legs, according to a GoFundMe page. The group pulled over and called 911.

Hashman was flown to a Springfield hospital and then transported to the University of Kansas Medical Center by ambulance.

A surgeon put in two stents to reestablish blood flow in his left leg. A second operation was scheduled for Monday.

The page last said Hashman was in stable condition.

“This man is the one of the kindest men I know,” his friend Bernard Pflumm wrote on the GoFundMe page. “He’d do anything for you. He is a KCK Fire Fighter who puts his life on the line to help anyone in need.”

The fundraiser to help cover medical expenses had received more than $5,500 in donations as of Monday evening.