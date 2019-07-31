10-year-old girl crashed mom’s SUV, got lost on the way to get food, KC police say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 10-year-old girl took her mother’s SUV to get some breakfast at McDonald’s, got lost and collided with another vehicle early Wednesday, Kansas City police said in a news release.

Police were called to investigate the crash involving a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Honda Pilot about 7:45 a.m. at 12th and Olive streets.

Police officers responding to the call were “surprised to learn” that the Tahoe driver was a 10-year-old girl, the news release said.

The girl’s mother also arrived at the scene. Police said the child was injured as a result of the crash and was taken to a hospital with “minor bumps and bruises.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The driver of the Pilot wasn’t hurt.

Police learned later that the girl woke up early Wednesday morning and wanted to get food at McDonald’s. Her mother was asleep, so the child took the SUV herself, according to police.

The girl “drove a couple miles” but got lost on the way to the fast food restaurant, police said.

She tried to turn at 12th and Olive streets but collided with the Pilot, which was traveling in the opposite direction, the news release said.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage. Police said an electrical utility box and a stop sign were also damaged in the wreck.

Capt. Tim Hernandez, a police spokesman, said in an email that the circumstances of the crash were still under investigation Wednesday.