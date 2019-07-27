One dead after car strikes tree on Cleveland Avenue overnight

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

One person is dead after a fatal crash early Saturday morning at 51st Street and Cleveland Avenue, police said.

Around 12:30 p.m. police were called to the area where, for unknown reasons, a grey Dodge driving north on Cleveland Avenue had left the street striking a large tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

