Local

One dead after car strikes tree on Cleveland Avenue overnight

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By

One person is dead after a fatal crash early Saturday morning at 51st Street and Cleveland Avenue, police said.

Around 12:30 p.m. police were called to the area where, for unknown reasons, a grey Dodge driving north on Cleveland Avenue had left the street striking a large tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Katie Bernard
Katie Bernard
Katie Bernard covers Kansas crime, cops and courts for the Kansas City Star. She joined the Star in May of 2019. Katie studied journalism and political science at the University of Kansas.
  Comments  