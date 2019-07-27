Local
One dead after car strikes tree on Cleveland Avenue overnight
What to do if you’ve been in a car accident
One person is dead after a fatal crash early Saturday morning at 51st Street and Cleveland Avenue, police said.
Around 12:30 p.m. police were called to the area where, for unknown reasons, a grey Dodge driving north on Cleveland Avenue had left the street striking a large tree.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt.
The identity of the driver has not yet been released.
Comments