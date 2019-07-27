One dead, one injured after moped crash near Heart of America Bridge

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

One woman is dead and a man suffered life threatening injuries after they were thrown from a moped in an accident near the Heart of America Bridge Friday night, police said.

According to police the moped was driving north on U.S. 9 Highway near Pacific Street without working lights when a Ford Fusion failed to see the vehicle and drove over the back of it around 10:40 p.m.

The Fusion dragged the moped several feet throwing the driver and passenger from it in the process. The female passenger landed on the roof of the sedan while the male driver landed in the street.

The woman was pronounced dead after being transported from the scene, the man was taken to surgery suffering life threatening injuries.

The driver of the sedan as not injured, police said.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.