Social media rumors of sex trafficking at the Country Club Plaza are false, police say
The Kansas City Police Department says rumors on social media of sex trafficking on the Country Club Plaza are not true, according to a tweet Friday morning.
Rumors surfaced on Facebook and Twitter this week that a group of men was following women on the Country Club Plaza and abducting them.
The posts said that Kansas City police had confirmed the rumors.
According to the department’s tweet, police have not received any reports of abductions or sex trafficking in the area.
“Please keep in mind that thefts are statistically a much more likely reason to be targeted,” the post said.
Officials at the Country Club Plaza said in a statement that they take the matter very seriously.
“After speaking with KCPD they have no record or report of this incident at this time,” the statement said. “We would encourage anyone that has or is seeking additional information to contact the KCPD.”
Police urged residents to call 911 or the non-emergency line at (816)234-5111 if they feel unsafe.
