Kansas City, Kansas police are asking for help finding Paul Bagsby. Bagsby was last seen at his home on Saturday. Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department

Kansas City, Kansas, police are asking for help to find a 47-year-old man who was last seen at his home Saturday.

Paul Bagsby is described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 250 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes.

Bagsby was last seen Saturday at his home in the 3200 block of Freeman Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kansas City, Kansas, detective Cot Mendez at (913)573-6083.

