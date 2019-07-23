Local

32-year-old man has been missing for over a month, Kansas City police say

Kansas City police are asking for help locating a 32-year-old man who has been missing for over a month.

According to a Twitter post by police, Aaron Day was last seen around 1 p.m. June 22 near 17th Street and Kansas Avenue.

Police shared two photos of Day and said he is 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

