32-year-old man has been missing for over a month, Kansas City police say

Aaron Day Courtesy of the Kansas City Police Department

Kansas City police are asking for help locating a 32-year-old man who has been missing for over a month.

According to a Twitter post by police, Aaron Day was last seen around 1 p.m. June 22 near 17th Street and Kansas Avenue.

Police shared two photos of Day and said he is 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Aaron Day has been missing for a month now, and we are very, very concerned about him. Please, if you have any information on where he is or if something happened to him, call the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). https://t.co/utOdZ8GU2S — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) July 23, 2019