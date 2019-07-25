Police chase ends on I-35, briefly closing highway out of downtown Kansas City

Watch as police chase comes to end on Interstate 35 in downtown Kansas City A police chase ended on southbound Interstate 35, briefly closing the highway out of downtown Kansas City when officers surrounded the disabled vehicle, a KC Scout traffic camera showed. Three people were taken into custody, police said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A police chase ended on southbound Interstate 35, briefly closing the highway out of downtown Kansas City when officers surrounded the disabled vehicle, a KC Scout traffic camera showed. Three people were taken into custody, police said.





A police chase ended on southbound Interstate 35 Thursday, briefly closing the highway out of downtown Kansas City when officers surrounded the disabled vehicle, a KC Scout traffic camera showed.

Three people were taken into custody, including a suspect in an aggravated assault, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The chase began when police tried to pull over a vehicle near Truman Road and Indiana Avenue regarding an aggravated assault investigation, he said. The vehicle, however, sped away.

Police pursued the vehicle, which eventually found its way along Interstate 670 on the south side of the downtown loop. At one point, the vehicle spun out and struck a police car and then a bystander’s vehicle.

The badly damaged vehicle then tried fleeing south on Interstate 35, eventually becoming disabled near 20th Street. Police shut down all southbound lanes while they surrounded the vehicle and took three people into custody.

The incident caused traffic along the southwest side of downtown Kansas City to back up. The highway reopened about a half hour later.

During the pursuit, two other vehicles of innocent bystanders were reportedly struck by the fleeing vehicles. A minor injury was reported in one of the crashes. No injuries were reported in the other crash.