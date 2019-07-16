Two passengers killed when SUV overturns while fleeing police in Clay County

The dangers of police vehicle chases When law enforcement vehicles engage in high-speed pursuits, the results can be dangerous. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK When law enforcement vehicles engage in high-speed pursuits, the results can be dangerous.

Two passengers in a vehicle fleeing from police were killed Monday after the SUV crashed and all three occupants were ejected, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. on US 169 highway and Amory Road in Smithville.

According to a highway patrol report, the driver of a Ford Expedition failed to yield to law enforcement and a pursuit began.

The SUV hit a spike strip deployed by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and overcorrected, traveling off the left side of the road and overturning.

The driver and two passengers, all of Kansas City, were ejected.

Wilma J. McClasky, 59, died at the scene.

Another passenger, Jeffery F. Baldwin, 36, was taken to a hospital where he died.

The driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

None of the occupants were wearing a seat belt, according to the highway patrol.