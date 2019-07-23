Embattled Lee’s Summit Superintendent Dennis Carpenter resigns

The Star’s Editorial Board with Lee’s Summit Superintendent Dennis Carpenter Star Editorial Board members Toriano Porter and Dave Helling talked with Dr. Dennis Carpenter, superintendent of the Lee's Summit School District, on Wed., Jan. 30, 2019, about fears for his safety following angry discussions in a Facebook group. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Star Editorial Board members Toriano Porter and Dave Helling talked with Dr. Dennis Carpenter, superintendent of the Lee's Summit School District, on Wed., Jan. 30, 2019, about fears for his safety following angry discussions in a Facebook group.

Lee’s Summit Superintendent Dennis Carpenter, who weathered criticism from the school board and community after proposing racial equity training for the district, has resigned, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

In a media release, Lee’s Summit officials said the district and Carpenter came to an “agreement” on his employment “after mediation conducted by Kansas City attorney Rik Siro.”

Under the resignation agreement, the district will pay him $750,000.

Carpenter, the district’s first African American superintendent, became the target of threats after proposing racial equity training in the district. Parents and member of the community launched a social media campaign denouncing Carpenter’s proposal and nicknaming him “the race doctor” for making the suggestion.

Carpenter’s administrative staff had proposed district-wide equity training as the school year began in the predominantly white and fairly affluent community. Threats to Carpenter’s prompted the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to assign a security detail to his home.