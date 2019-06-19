Lee’s Summit School Board reverses course, will pay for district-wide equity training

Parents, superintendent voice opinions on plan to tackle inequity in the Lee’s Summit school district The Lee’s Summit School Board during a meeting last September heard from parents regarding a plan to tackle inequity and the achievement gap in the district. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Lee’s Summit School Board during a meeting last September heard from parents regarding a plan to tackle inequity and the achievement gap in the district.

The Lee’s Summit School Board has done an about-face and reversed a decision it made last month regarding equity training for teachers and district staff.

The board in a 6-1 vote agreed to hire Educational Equity Consultants, a St. Louis firm that is training employees in other area districts, including North Kansas City.

Board member Judy Hedrick voted no, saying she did not believe equity training was “inclusive enough in its content or its approach. I don’t think it includes all of our students.”

Earlier this month, the board promised to try to work out differences that had erupted at recent meetings over hiring a firm to lead the training.

Parents packed the board room for Wednesday night’s special meeting and after the vote celebrated with cheers.

“This was a victory. I am glad the board has taken the responsibility to do what is right for the students,” said Nyauna Cravens, who has two children in the district. “I am proud that citizens of this community came to one accord to recognize what is right for all of us. I truly believe that we are better than we have been portrayed.”

Board members said they changed their minds on the proposal after a two-day retreat where they met with members of the Missouri School Boards Association who explained the procedures of the training.

Wednesday night’s meeting came weeks after Superintendent Dennis Carpenter and the school board agreed to meet in mediation over his contract and his future with the district.

Carpenter, out of frustration over the board rejecting two proposals that he and his leadership staff made to hire a firm to lead equity training, had threatened to leave, asking the board to buy out his contract and hire someone it can trust.





Attempts to bring racial equity training to the district have fractured the community and the district. Carpenter has been the target of racially charged emails and threats allegedly made by a parent in the district. Lee’s Summit Police investigated the alleged threats to make Carpenter “disappear into the lake.” Police talked to Carpenter and three other people, but were not able to find how the alleged threats emerged.





These aren’t the first disparaging comments directed at Carpenter since he began at the district in 2017.

Carpenter was called “the race doctor” on social media after he proposed that the school board hire a California firm to lead equity training that would focus heaviest on race but include other marginalized groups such as LGBTQ students and those with disabilities.

Some in the community called for his ouster.

The school board approved an equity plan in February after a study it commissioned revealed that in nearly every measurable academic category, Lee’s Summit’s black students were outperformed by their white counterparts. And black students were disciplined more often, the data showed.

While black students accounted for 12 percent of enrollment, they represented nearly 36 percent of suspensions, numbers reflective of trends seen in many suburban districts across the country.

But the board had yet to approve one of the first steps in the equity plan, to train teachers and staff. Based on national research, school officials concluded that one step toward closing that achievement gap would be equity training, which is becoming increasingly more popular in the nation’s school districts, including in the Kansas City area.