For 3rd year in a row, this JoCo city is ranked nation’s best place to raise a family

What do these things have in common: the Celtics, Lakers, Bulls and Overland Park, Kansas?

They are all members of an exclusive club: three-peat champions.

For the third straight year, Overland Park was the “Best Place to Raise a Family” in the United States, according to Wallethub.

The personal finance website annually compares the 150 largest U.S. cities, as well as the two most populous cities in each state, for a total of 182. It crunches the numbers based on 47 metrics.

The only other city in Kansas to be ranked, Wichita, came in at 155th. Ouch.

The study scored each city based on five categories — family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability and socio-economics. The category scores were averaged to crown the overall winner.

Wallethub drew its numbers from the U.S. Census and other sources. For instance, family fun included statistics like playgrounds per capita and a walkability rating. Socio-economics used such metrics as divorce and unemployment rates and the share of families receiving food stamps.

Overland Park ranked in the top 10 for health and safety, socio-economics, and affordability. It ranked 11th for education and child care. The only area where the Johnson County suburb lagged behind was in family fun, where it fell to 94th.

The other cities near the overall top were Fremont and Irvine, California, as well as Plano, Texas, and South Burlington, Vermont.

Kansas City was ranked 102nd, falling from 78th last year.

That may sting a little bit, but at least we’re not St. Louis, which was all the way down at 169th.