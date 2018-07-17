St. Louis is way more stressed than KC. Overland Park is one of least stressed in US

Thanks to a new WalletHub study, Kansas Citians have something new to brag about over St. Louis residents: less stress.
WalletHub, a personal finance website, ranked 182 cities in order of stress level, looking at stress levels for work, finances, family and health and safety.
St. Louis ranked 10th in the nation for high stress levels. Kansas City came in at 49th.
St. Louis had the third highest crime rate in the country, with only Charleston, W.V., and Springfield ranking higher.
Kansas City placed 12th in health and safety stress, 33rd in work stress, 72nd in financial stress and 132nd in family stress.
St. Louis, on the other hand, placed in the top 20 in financial and health and safety stress, 28th in work stress and 50th in family stress.
And Overland Park residents know how to keep their stress down, according to WalletHub’s study. The city is the fourth least stressed city on the list.
Overland Park scored best in average hours of sleep per night and was in the top five in most affordable housing, lowest poverty rate and the highest median credit score.
Among the negative stress categories, Overland Park placed around 170th for all categories except work, where the city took 77th place.
Overland Park has consistently received top grades in WalletHub rankings. Last year, it was named the third least stressed city among 150 cities. Another 2017 study ranked it as one of America’s happiest cities. In 2016, it was credited with great “wallet fitness” and named one of the best cities for families.
The five most-stressed cities are: Detroit; Newark, N.J.; Cleveland; Birmingham, Ala.; and Toledo, Ohio. The least stressed are: South Burlington, Vt.; Overland Park; Sioux Falls, S.D.; Bismarck, N.D.; and Fremont, Calif.
