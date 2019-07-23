Local
Independence man dies after being ejected during rollover crash in southwest Missouri
A 31-year-old Independence man died late Monday when he was ejected from his pickup truck during a crash near Springfield, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Larry R. McQueen died in the rollover crash that occurred about 11:10 p.m. along westbound Interstate 44 about 3 miles west of Springfield, according to the highway patrol’s preliminary crash report.
McQueen was headed west on I-44 in a 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck when he traveled off the road and struck a rock, the report said. The pickup overturned and struck a road sign, according to the highway patrol.
McQueen, who was ejected from the pickup truck, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the highway patrol.
