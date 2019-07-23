Local

Independence man dies after being ejected during rollover crash in southwest Missouri

A 31-year-old Independence man died late Monday when he was ejected from his pickup truck during a crash near Springfield, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Larry R. McQueen died in the rollover crash that occurred about 11:10 p.m. along westbound Interstate 44 about 3 miles west of Springfield, according to the highway patrol’s preliminary crash report.

McQueen was headed west on I-44 in a 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck when he traveled off the road and struck a rock, the report said. The pickup overturned and struck a road sign, according to the highway patrol.

McQueen, who was ejected from the pickup truck, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the highway patrol.

Profile Image of Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.
