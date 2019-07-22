Local
Motorcyclist is killed in wreck with truck in the Northland
A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck Monday in the Northland, according to Kansas City police.
The crash occurred when a truck and a motorcycle collided near Northeast Parvin Road and North Brighton Avenue in Kansas City, North, according to police.
The truck was headed west and the motorcycle was headed east when the truck turned in front of the motorcycle and the two vehicles collided, police said. The man driving the motorcycle was killed. He was wearing a helmet, police said.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
Police continued investigating the wreck about 6 p.m.
