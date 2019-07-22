Motorcyclist is killed in wreck with truck in the Northland

Motorcyclist is killed in wreck in the Northland A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck Monday near NE Parvin Road and N Brighton Road in Kansas City, North, according to police. The motorcycle was in a collision with a truck. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck Monday near NE Parvin Road and N Brighton Road in Kansas City, North, according to police. The motorcycle was in a collision with a truck.

A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck Monday in the Northland, according to Kansas City police.

The crash occurred when a truck and a motorcycle collided near Northeast Parvin Road and North Brighton Avenue in Kansas City, North, according to police.

The truck was headed west and the motorcycle was headed east when the truck turned in front of the motorcycle and the two vehicles collided, police said. The man driving the motorcycle was killed. He was wearing a helmet, police said.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police continued investigating the wreck about 6 p.m.