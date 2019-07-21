Local
Search continues for man missing since Saturday at Lake Jacomo
Marine operations troopers resumed a search Sunday morning for a missing man at Lake Jacomo.
A person entered the water and didn’t resurface, the Missouri Highway Patrol said about 6 p.m. Saturday on social media.
The agency is assisting the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in the search, which was suspended about 9 p.m. Saturday night because of decreasing daylight.
The highway patrol is using a boat to conduct surface scans and a sonar device to search for the missing man, thought to be in his 30s, according to Sgt. Andy Bell, a spokesman for the agency.
