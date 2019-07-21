Local

Search continues for man missing since Saturday at Lake Jacomo

The Missouri Highway Patrol continued searching Sunday for a person who was missing after going into the water. The person was missing since Saturday at Lake Jacomo near Blue Springs in Jackson County, Missouri. By
Marine operations troopers resumed a search Sunday morning for a missing man at Lake Jacomo.

A person entered the water and didn’t resurface, the Missouri Highway Patrol said about 6 p.m. Saturday on social media.

The agency is assisting the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in the search, which was suspended about 9 p.m. Saturday night because of decreasing daylight.

The highway patrol is using a boat to conduct surface scans and a sonar device to search for the missing man, thought to be in his 30s, according to Sgt. Andy Bell, a spokesman for the agency.

Profile Image of Katie Moore
Katie Moore
Katie Moore covers crime and justice issues for The Star. She is a University of Kansas graduate and was previously a reporter in her hometown of Topeka, Kansas.
