Search continues for man missing since Saturday at Lake Jacomo

Marine operations troopers resumed a search Sunday morning for a missing man at Lake Jacomo.

A person entered the water and didn’t resurface, the Missouri Highway Patrol said about 6 p.m. Saturday on social media.

The agency is assisting the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in the search, which was suspended about 9 p.m. Saturday night because of decreasing daylight.

The highway patrol is using a boat to conduct surface scans and a sonar device to search for the missing man, thought to be in his 30s, according to Sgt. Andy Bell, a spokesman for the agency.

Update: Marine Operations Troopers have returned to Lake Jacomo & resumed the search. #MSHP — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) July 21, 2019