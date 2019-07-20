Local
Missouri State Highway Patrol suspends search for missing person at Lake Jacomo
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it was suspending its search Saturday night for a missing person at Lake Jacomo and said it plans to start looking again Sunday morning, the agency said on Twitter.
The highway patrol earlier was assisting the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office after receiving a report that a person entered the lake and had not been seen since.
By 9 p.m. Saturday, the highway patrol said in an update that troopers had not yet located the subject and decided to suspend the search due to lack of daylight. The search is expected to resume Sunday morning.
