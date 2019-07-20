Missouri State Highway Patrol suspends search for missing person at Lake Jacomo

Boat safety on the lakes of Missouri Missouri State Highway Patrol shares tips for safe boating on Missouri lakes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Missouri State Highway Patrol shares tips for safe boating on Missouri lakes.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it was suspending its search Saturday night for a missing person at Lake Jacomo and said it plans to start looking again Sunday morning, the agency said on Twitter.

The highway patrol earlier was assisting the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office after receiving a report that a person entered the lake and had not been seen since.

By 9 p.m. Saturday, the highway patrol said in an update that troopers had not yet located the subject and decided to suspend the search due to lack of daylight. The search is expected to resume Sunday morning.

Update: Troopers have not located the missing person in Lake Jacomo & have suspended the search due to lack of daylight. The search will resume in he morning! #MSHP — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) July 21, 2019

We are assisting Jackson Co Sheriff’s Office at Lake Jacomo in the search of a subject who reportedly has not surfaced after entering the entering the water! #MSHP — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) July 20, 2019