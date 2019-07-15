Five juveniles injured, one critically, in rollover crash near 79th and Oldham Road

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.

Five juveniles were injured Monday, one critically, after a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed crashed and landed on its roof.

None of the occupants were wearing seat belts, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The incident was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. at 79th and Oldham Road.

A 17-year-old was driving a Hyundai and lost control. The vehicle left the road and struck a wood utility pole. It then returned to the road, overturned and landed on its roof.

The driver and an 11-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries. A 15-year-old was critically injured. Two other 15 year olds had moderate injuries. All five were transported to area hospitals, Kansas City police said.