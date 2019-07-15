Four injured in boat explosion at Table Rock Lake, Missouri Highway Patrol reports

Boat safety on the lakes of Missouri Missouri State Highway Patrol shares tips for safe boating on Missouri lakes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Missouri State Highway Patrol shares tips for safe boating on Missouri lakes.

Four people were injured when a boat exploded Saturday afternoon at Table Rock Lake, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The explosion was reported about 12:30 p.m. at Kings River Marina. It happened when the driver turned the ignition key to start the boat after refueling it, according to the patrol.

The 63-year-old driver and three passengers were taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Two of them had moderate injuries and the other two had minor injuries, the highway patrol reported.

In June, two members of a Kansas City family were hospitalized after a boat exploded in the Lake of the Ozarks.

The cause of that explosion was suspected to be a build-up of gasoline vapors and a mechanical failure, according to the patrol.

In 2017, 157 boating accidents around the country involved fuel-related fire or explosions, resulting in two deaths and 103 injuries, the U.S. Coast Guard reported.