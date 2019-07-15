Local

Four injured in boat explosion at Table Rock Lake, Missouri Highway Patrol reports

Boat safety on the lakes of Missouri

Missouri State Highway Patrol shares tips for safe boating on Missouri lakes. By
Up Next
Missouri State Highway Patrol shares tips for safe boating on Missouri lakes. By

Four people were injured when a boat exploded Saturday afternoon at Table Rock Lake, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The explosion was reported about 12:30 p.m. at Kings River Marina. It happened when the driver turned the ignition key to start the boat after refueling it, according to the patrol.

The 63-year-old driver and three passengers were taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Two of them had moderate injuries and the other two had minor injuries, the highway patrol reported.

In June, two members of a Kansas City family were hospitalized after a boat exploded in the Lake of the Ozarks.

The cause of that explosion was suspected to be a build-up of gasoline vapors and a mechanical failure, according to the patrol.

In 2017, 157 boating accidents around the country involved fuel-related fire or explosions, resulting in two deaths and 103 injuries, the U.S. Coast Guard reported.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Glenn E. Rice
Glenn E. Rice

Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 1988. Rice is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri.

  Comments  