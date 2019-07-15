Teen last seen heading for Grandview High track practice is reported missing

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Grandview police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old boy whose family reported him missing Sunday.

De’Sean Nelson left his home alone about 7:30 a.m. Sunday looking for his Grandview High School cross country track practice. De’Sean was last seen in the 8000 block of East 130th Court in Grandview, police said.

De’Sean is cognitively delayed and was on foot when he left home. He has not been seen or heard from since, according his family, who alerted police.

De’Sean is described as about five feet, eight inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and wears eyeglasses.

He was last seen wearing a gray Avengers shirt, gray cargo shorts, green Nike socks and gray tennis shoes. He was carrying a light blue and black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grandview police at 816-316-4980 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).