Silver alert issued for 84-year-old missing on drive from Indiana to Overland Park
Overland Park police are asking for help locating an 84-year-old man who was last seen driving from Fishers, Indiana, to Overland Park.
A silver alert was issued early Sunday morning for Walter Whitley. He has early-onset Alzheimer’s and diabetes and does not have his medication, according to police.
According to his family, Whitley was last seen Friday driving alone in a U-Haul moving van on Highway 270 in Fishers, Indiana. His family was drivng in a different vehichle and was separated from him by heavy traffic.
Whitley is bald with brown eyes. He is five feet, nine inches tall and weighs about 265 pounds.
The U-Haul he was driving had an Arizona license plate with the number AE-87635.
Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police department or the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.
