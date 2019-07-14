Silver alert issued for 84-year-old missing on drive from Indiana to Overland Park

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Overland Park police are asking for help locating an 84-year-old man who was last seen driving from Fishers, Indiana, to Overland Park.

A silver alert was issued early Sunday morning for Walter Whitley. He has early-onset Alzheimer’s and diabetes and does not have his medication, according to police.

According to his family, Whitley was last seen Friday driving alone in a U-Haul moving van on Highway 270 in Fishers, Indiana. His family was drivng in a different vehichle and was separated from him by heavy traffic.

Whitley is bald with brown eyes. He is five feet, nine inches tall and weighs about 265 pounds.

The U-Haul he was driving had an Arizona license plate with the number AE-87635.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police department or the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.