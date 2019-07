Victoria E. Douglas, 51, was last known to be in the 400 block of North 107th Street around June 27. Kansas City, Kansas, police are asking for help finding her. Kansas City, Kansas Police Department

Kansas City, Kansas Police are asking for help finding a 51-year-old woman who was last seen more than two weeks ago.

Victoria E. Douglas was last known to be in the 400 block of North 107th Terrace around June 27.

She is 5’04” and weighs about 130 pounds. She has blond hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kansas City, Kansas, Detective Cot Mendez at 913-573-6083.

