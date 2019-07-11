Local
Recent UFO sightings will be topic of town hall meeting in Kansas City
Twitter was going crazy with theories about mysterious white, spherical objects floating over Kansas City
After mysterious white spheres were spotted floating above Kansas City in June, the Kansas City Chapter of the Mutual UFO Network plans to hold a town hall meeting Monday to discuss the sightings.
The group plans to go over the reports and show videos and still photographs of the objects, according to a release from the Kansas City Chapter of MUFON.
The town hall begins at 6 p.m. with the regular MUFON meeting following about 7 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public. The cost is $5.
The spheres appeared over Kansas City June 20 and captured people’s imagination as many wondered what they were.
The National Weather Service in Kansas City brought attention to them when it tweeted out a photo saying it had “no explanation” for the small orbs.”
The U.S. Department of Defense’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, which is better known as DARPA, had launched three balloons from Maryland in a flight test for its Adaptable Lighter Than Air (ALTA) program.
“The number of reports is unusually high,” the Kansas Chapter of MUFON said in its press release. “Some objects may have been High-Tech balloons from DARPA, but an investigator captured images of other objects flying near the balloons which are currently unidentified.”
Field investigators will be at the town hall meeting to take sighting reports from the public.
