Frank Lloyd Wright house in KC, listed at $1.65 million last year, now up for auction

The Sondern-Adler home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in the Roanoke Park neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. just hit the market for $1.6 million.

Over a thousand people bought tickets in 2017 to see the inside of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Sondern-Adler House in Kansas City. Now, the house will be up for auction. And there’s no minimum bid.

The house, located at 3600 Belleview Ave. in the Roanoke Park neighborhood, went up for sale last year for $1.65 million. The house will be auctioned on Aug. 12 by Dallas-based company Heritage Auctions.

“The fact that someone can invest in it at auction now is a great opportunity,” current owner Jim Blair said in a Heritage Auctions news release. “It’s like being able to buy a Monet.”

Bidders must register prior to the auction date to ensure their highest bid is backed by a bank letter, said Nate Schar, Heritage Auctions director of luxury real estate. A 10 percent down payment will be due by the end of the auction day, he said, and the winning bidder has to close 30 days after.

Only in-person and over-the-phone bids will be accepted, according to the auction listing.

The one-story house, which Wright once called “a little gem,” is 2,965 square feet and has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a two-car carport.

“Admirers of Wright will appreciate the clerestory windows, welcoming fireplaces and intimate spaces created in and around the home with the use of local materials,” the auction listing says.

Other features include a lounge with library and bar, a fireplace in the master bedroom, 1.5 acres of wooded and hilly grounds, multiple terraces and several pieces of original furniture.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s a great party house,” Blair told the The Star in 2015.

“I think every time I walk in the door I realize it’s a very special place. All of these houses, we’re just passing through and doing things to preserve them for the future.”

Clarence Sondern contracted Wright in 1939 to design the home, which originally was 900 square feet. Then Wright designed a 2,000-square-foot expansion for Arnold Adler in 1948.

Heritage Auctions will offer previews of the house from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 9 to 12.

“The home hasn’t changed hands often in its 80-year period, and its stewards have been careful to preserve as much as possible of Wright’s creation,” Schar said in the news release. “It is a very livable home and truly a work of art.”