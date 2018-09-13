Want to live in a Frank Lloyd Wright house? One in KC is now for sale

People stood in line last year for the privilege of getting a look inside the cool house at 3600 Belleview Ave.
It’s not every day you get to see a Frank Lloyd Wright house.
But now you can own this one, for just $1,650,000.
That’s right, the Sondern-Adler Home in the Roanoke Park neighborhood is on the market.
“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire and become the steward of a true American architectural masterpiece,” says the listing by Reese Nichols. “This Frank Lloyd Wright treasure is located in the heart of the city in a spectacular treetop setting. The original 900 square foot home was commissioned by Dr. & Mrs. Clarence Sondern in 1939. Later, Mr. Wright was asked to expand the home to its current 2,965 square feet by Mr. & Mrs. Arnold Adler in 1948. The home is Wright at his best: stunning simplicity, brilliant planning, and execution.”
The house was part of the Roanoke Park Spring Home and Garden tour in June 2017, along with the Thomas Hart Benton Home and three others. So many people bought $25 tickets — more than 1,500 — that the line for the Wright home stretched down the block.
Many people were turned away, so current owner Jim Blair scheduled a second opportunity the following weekend.
Sondern contracted Wright to design the first part of the home in 1939. It was 900 square feet and included what is now the den and library, kitchen, two bedrooms and one bathroom.
Nine years later Adler, the second owner, invited Wright to design a 2,000-square-foot addition. The result was a large open living space that includes a formal dining area with built-in seating and a sunken living room with a fireplace and three walls of big windows. Wright also added a bedroom, bathrooms, carports and three vast terraces.
“It’s a lot of fun. It’s a great party house,” Blair told the The Star in 2015. “I think every time I walk in the door I realize it’s a very special place. All of these houses, we’re just passing through and doing things to preserve them for the future.”
