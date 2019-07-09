Overturned semi-trailer truck closes ramp on I-29 in Kansas City’s Northland

Overturned semi closes ramp from North Oak Trafficway to southbound I-29 An overturned semi caused the closure of the on-ramp from North Oak Trafficway to southbound I-29 on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An overturned semi caused the closure of the on-ramp from North Oak Trafficway to southbound I-29 on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

A semi-trailer truck crashed and overturned during Tuesday morning’s rush hour on a ramp to southbound Interstate 29 in Kansas City, North.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on the ramp from southbound North Oak Trafficway to southbound I-29.

The ramp was closed. Traffic on I-29 slowed near the crash but was not stopped.

Drivers should expect stop-and-go traffic through the area, according to the Kansas City offices of the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The crash was expected to take at least two hours to clear.