Kansas City man killed in head-on motorcycle crash in Liberty

Liberty police have released the name of a 26-year-old man who was killed Friday when his motorcycle collided head-on with a 2002 Ford Explorer on Missouri 291 near Glenn Hendren Drive.
Taylor Joyce of Kansas City was northbound on MO 291 on a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle when it crashed into a southbound Ford Explorer.
The four occupants of the SUV were uninjured, according to Liberty police.
No other details were released Monday.
