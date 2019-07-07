Arson investigation continues after church is severely damaged by fire in KCK

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

An arson investigator was probing a fire that damaged a church early Sunday in Kansas City, Kansas.

The fire was reported about 1:50 a.m. after a passerby noticed flames coming out of the basement of Wyandotte Tabernacle Church at 1229 South 59th Street, according to police.

Arriving fire crews found the church engulfed in flames.

Flames were venting from the roof as firefighters attacked the blaze, according to Assistant Fire Chief Morris Letcher of the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department.

The roof partly collapsed and firefighters went into defensive mode.

More crews were called to the scene to extinguish the fire. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospitals.

A fire department arson investigator responded to the scene.

Kansas City, Kansas, police said the fire department was taking charge of the investigation.

The investigation continued Sunday, Letcher said. Damages were being assessed.