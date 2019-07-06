Blue Angels soared as flags flew, crowd cheered at Kansas City Air Show

Ron Finley of Parsons, Kan. watches the AeroShell Aerobatic Team perform during the KC Air Show at the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport on Saturday, July 6, 2019. The show continues on Sunday. jawooldridge@kcstar.com

Armed with lawn chairs and cameras, families with young children, retired veterans and other aviation fans flocked to the Kansas City Air Show Saturday to celebrate the Independence Day holiday weekend.

Patriotic visitors had the opportunity to walk in and out of models of military aircraft, watch future members of the Air Force officially be enlisted and witness firsthand the flight skills of members of the military. When the Blue Angels took to the skies around 3 p.m., crowds cheered as the flight exhibition team looped, rolled and pitched in the sky.

Angelo Torres, who served in the U.S. Air Force from 1967 till 1971, said seeing the aircraft in action and the support at the air show means a lot to him.

“People in Kansas City and Missouri are good patriots,” he said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Torres returned to the KC Air Show Saturday for the first time in about eight years. He came with his 13-year-old grandson and said the experience this year is better than it was last time he came.

“It’s always nice to see the jets and to see them fly,” he said.

William Mallone, 6, stared in awe as a plane flew straight up, turned upside down then continued flying once it was back in an upright position.

While he enjoyed those flips, William said he was most excited for the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels which haven’t been to the show since 2015.

“I like the Blue Angels the best because blue is my favorite color,” he said.

His parents, Brooke and Ray Mallonee, were also excited to see the Blue Angels show. Both had been to the air show as children but hadn’t been back since.

After 20 years away they came back with their sons William and Steve.

“Just decided to come out and have some fun,” Ray Mallonee said.

The show started at 10:30 a.m Saturday at the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport. Gates will open at 9 a.m. Sunday with the show starting at 10:30 a.m.