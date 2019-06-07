Energy company assessing damage after giant hole opens near Isle of Capri Casino

Giant hole opens near Isle of Capri Casino A 30-foot-wide hole opened near Shelley and Guinotte avenues late Thursday. It is unclear at the time if it is a sinkhole. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A 30-foot-wide hole opened near Shelley and Guinotte avenues late Thursday. It is unclear at the time if it is a sinkhole.

Crews are preparing to assess the damage after a possible sinkhole opened up Thursday just after 5 p.m. near Shelley and Guinotte avenues in Kansas City.

John Mink, communications director for Spire Energy, said it is currently safe to be in the area surrounding the 30-foot-wide hole. That area includes the Isle of Capri Casino.

“There is no cause for concern” in terms of public safety, Mink said.

He said, although there were reports of evacuation at the time of the collapse, Spire never asked individuals in the area to evacuate.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Water and gas lines were damaged last night, but Mink said it is unclear at this time what caused the hole and whether either line was damaged prior to the collapse.

Heather Frierson, a spokesperson for Kansas City water, said that because the cause is uncertain the hole cannot be classified as a sinkhole yet.

Spire energy crews are currently working to pump water out of the hole so they can assess the damage to the gas line.

Frierson said water crews will repair lines after the gas lines have been fixed.

“From a safety standpoint, particularly from the crews that were down there, we want to make sure it’s stable,” Mink said.