This puppy is headed to surgery. But first she’ll check things off her bucket list.

An English bulldog puppy named Katie has been going on adventures from bucket list before she undergoes surgery for a rare birth defect, according to the dog’s owner’s Facebook page.

Katie has had 22 wishes fulfilled and 11 more to go, Debbie Pack of Edgerton, Missouri, posted to Facebook Sunday.

So far, Katie has visited a butterfly garden, Kansas City waterfalls, Bar K Dog Bar and fire station. She’s also has ridden in a boat, airplane and police car.

Katie has a birth defect that affects her liver. Surgery to treat her condition is expected to cost more than $5,500, plus $2,400 for a CT scan, according to a GoFundMe page was been set up online in March to help raise money to cover medical expenses.

The campaign raised $835 toward its goal of $5,000 as of Monday.