One dead, another seriously injured after SUV hits train in Kansas City
Kansas City police investigate fatal crash involving train on Front Street
One person died and another was injured after an SUV struck a train Thursday night, Kansas City police said.
The crash was reported around 9:15 p.m. on East Front Street near Topping Avenue.
Sgt. Bill Mahoney, an accident investigation supervisor, said a crew was moving a train slowly across Front Street when the crash occurred. A witness told police a westbound Ford Escape was seen driving past a flare warning and hitting the train.
The area does not have electronic crossing gates.
The driver of the SUV was seriously injured and taken to a hospital.
A male passenger in the vehicle was killed in the crash, Mahoney said. His identity has not been released.
Part of Front Street was closed as police were gathering evidence late Thursday night.
