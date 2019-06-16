Local

Woman struck and killed by van in Kansas City

By The Star

A woman was struck and killed by a van early Sunday in eastern Kansas City, according to police.

Police responded to the scene about 5:30 a.m. near 47th Street and Ridgeway Avenue. The initial investigation showed that a woman was lying in the eastbound lane of 47th Street, just east of Ridgeway.

A Ford E-150 van traveling east on 47th hit the woman. She was prounounced dead at the scene.

The Kansas City Police Department continued to investigate the death.

