Driver presented ‘clear and present danger to community.’ KC police engaged in chase

Video captures car chase near Legends Video captured a police car chase near 45 Highway and Interstate 435 in Platte County Saturday afternoon involving 17 police cars and one helicopter. Courtesy of Brett Wainwright.

What started with a report to the Kansas City Police of an erratic driver ended in a chase that crossed state lines.

The pursuit started just before 1 p.m. at Interstate 29 and 64th Street, and ended about 20 minutes later at Walcott Drive and Huntin Road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol dispatch and the Kansas City Police Department.





Officers first tried to initiate a car stop in the Northland, but the driver sped off, and the situation did not meet the criteria for pursuit, said Tim Hernandez, a Kansas City Police spokesman.





After the KCPD received a second report about the vehicle driving into oncoming traffic, officers initiated a pursuit, as the vehicle presented a “clear and present danger to the community.” A police helicopter helped track the driver.

At one point, the driver struck a Missouri Highway Patrol vehicle. No officers were injured.

When the driver crossed into Kansas, the Kansas Highway Patrol continued the pursuit. The driver ran into a fire hydrant and drove through a fence before coming to a stop. He was taken into custody. A trooper at the scene of the crash said the vehicle had been stolen from a work site of a Kansas City landscaping company.