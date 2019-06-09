Local
Sheriff’s office locates father of 3-year-old girl found in Raytown parking lot
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday located the father of a 3-year-old girl found in Raytown about an hour after asking for the public’s help in identifying her parents.
The child, Sophia, was found outside a Walmart, the sheriff’s office said.
Authorities released a photograph of the girl, who could be seen holding a stuffed animal. More than 20,000 people shared the sheriff’s office’s Facebook post that asked for the public’s assistance in finding the girl’s guardians.
About an hour later, Sheriff Darryl Forté wrote on Twitter that the girl’s father had been found.
