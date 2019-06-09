Sheriff’s office locates father of 3-year-old girl found in Raytown parking lot

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday located the father of a 3-year-old girl found in Raytown about an hour after asking for the public’s help in identifying her parents.

The child, Sophia, was found outside a Walmart, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities released a photograph of the girl, who could be seen holding a stuffed animal. More than 20,000 people shared the sheriff’s office’s Facebook post that asked for the public’s assistance in finding the girl’s guardians.

About an hour later, Sheriff Darryl Forté wrote on Twitter that the girl’s father had been found.

