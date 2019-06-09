Police locate mother of toddler who was found wandering KC street Saturday night

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Police on Sunday said they located the mother of a toddler who had been found the night before wandering unsupervised in Kansas City.

The boy, about 2 years old, had been found about 10:15 p.m. Saturday near 31st and Charlotte streets. Police distributed a photo of the child and searched for his family. As of 4 a.m. Sunday, the boy had not been reported missing, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

About 11 a.m. Sunday, police announced detectives had found the boy’s mother and had no further need of help from the public.