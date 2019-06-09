Local
Police find toddler wandering Kansas City streets, ask for help locating family
How to report a missing person
Police found a toddler roaming the streets of a Kansas City Midtown neighborhood unsupervised overnight and are searching for the boy’s family, police said early Sunday.
The boy, about 2 years old, was found about 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the area of 31st and Charlotte streets. He was wearing black shorts, a white shirt and socks. He did not have any shoes on, police said.
As of 4 a.m. Sunday, police said no one had called to report him missing.
Police released his photo asking for anyone who knows who he is and where his family is to call Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division at 816-929-7800.
Comments