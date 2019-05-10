Two parking lots closing at KCI for construction; traffic pattern changing in August

KCI single terminal groundbreaking: ‘Wheels up, Kansas City!’ Mayor Sly James and city leaders broke ground for KCI single terminal Monday, Mar. 25, 2019. Operating an excavator, James took part in demolishing Terminal A. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mayor Sly James and city leaders broke ground for KCI single terminal Monday, Mar. 25, 2019. Operating an excavator, James took part in demolishing Terminal A.

Two parking lots are closing permanently at the Kansas City International Airport, making way for the new $1.5 billion single terminal.

A statement posted on the KCI website said the construction is forcing two sections of the Circle Lots to close, E-1 and E-2, which are adjacent to Terminal A.

The E-1 lot is set to close Friday while the E-2 lot will be closed May 14.

Travelers’ vehicles remaining in the E-1 or E-2 lots after those dates will be towed to another open lot, but drivers will still be charged the Circle Lot rate, the airport said. Drivers are asked to call 816-243-8019 to help locate their vehicles when they return.

Following the mid-May closures, drivers will be expected to use other parking lots that will remain open at the airport, including Circle Lot E-3 and E-4, garage parking, Terminal B curbside valet and economy.

Later this year, inbound traffic on Cookingham Drive will be diverted to outbound International Circle which will become a two-way street. Drivers will access terminals B and C using roundabouts. Traffic construction of the roundabouts is scheduled to start in August with several phases continuing through the fall.

In June 2020, traffic will be reversed on International Circle.

Once the new terminal is completed, International Circle will return to one-way traffic.

City officials broke ground on the new single terminal project in March and began tearing down Terminal A. Construction is expected to take four years.

The Star’s Allison Kite contributed to this report.