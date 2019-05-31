Local
They saw the sign: Permanent fix for wrong I-70 symbol coming soon
Taxpayers won’t have to foot the bill for a contractor’s mistake that resulted in a traffic sign showing Interstate 70 as a highway instead of an interstate.
The incorrectly marked sign was spotted last week on northbound Interstate 35 near the Southwest Boulevard exit. It showed I-70 on the black-and-white logo reserved for U.S. highways instead of the red, white and blue symbol used for the interstate system.
The Missouri Department of Transportation’s traffic department said it was a contractor’s error.
“The correction will not cost MoDOT anything,” spokesman Markl Johnson said.
A temporary sign reflecting the fix went up this week and the permanent sign will be installed next week.
