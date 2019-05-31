They saw the sign: Permanent fix for wrong I-70 symbol coming soon

How a Zipper Merge works In heavy congestion with stop-and-go traffic, waiting to merge is the safest method. Called a "Zipper" merge, traffic uses both lanes and then takes turns merging at the lane closure. This method reduces length of backups by about 50 percent. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In heavy congestion with stop-and-go traffic, waiting to merge is the safest method. Called a "Zipper" merge, traffic uses both lanes and then takes turns merging at the lane closure. This method reduces length of backups by about 50 percent.

Taxpayers won’t have to foot the bill for a contractor’s mistake that resulted in a traffic sign showing Interstate 70 as a highway instead of an interstate.

The incorrectly marked sign was spotted last week on northbound Interstate 35 near the Southwest Boulevard exit. It showed I-70 on the black-and-white logo reserved for U.S. highways instead of the red, white and blue symbol used for the interstate system.

The Missouri Department of Transportation’s traffic department said it was a contractor’s error.

“The correction will not cost MoDOT anything,” spokesman Markl Johnson said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A temporary sign reflecting the fix went up this week and the permanent sign will be installed next week.