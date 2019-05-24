Who signed off on this? Traffic sign near downtown KC shows I-70 with wrong symbol

How a Zipper Merge works In heavy congestion with stop-and-go traffic, waiting to merge is the safest method. Called a "Zipper" merge, traffic uses both lanes and then takes turns merging at the lane closure. This method reduces length of backups by about 50 percent. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In heavy congestion with stop-and-go traffic, waiting to merge is the safest method. Called a "Zipper" merge, traffic uses both lanes and then takes turns merging at the lane closure. This method reduces length of backups by about 50 percent.

A traffic sign spotted Friday near downtown Kansas City mistakenly identifies Interstate 70 as a U.S. highway instead of an interstate.

The sign appears above the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near the Southwest Boulevard exit. It displays the emblematic black-and-white symbol used for highways for an upcoming exit onto I-70.

A red, white and blue symbol is typically used for the interstate system. That symbol is correctly used to show an exit for I-670 alongside the incorrect I-70 emblem.

The Missouri Department of Transportation’s traffic department is looking into the situation, a spokesman said. It is unclear how much a fix will cost.

A sign on Interstate 35 mistakenly uses the symbol for a U.S. highway on an exit for Interstate 70. This photo was taken by a passenger, not the driver. Chris Fickett - The Kansas City Star