Johnson County signs use flashing lights to warn of flooding. But they aren’t working

Torrential rains in the Kansas City area result in many calls for water rescues Emergency responders helped a driver from a vehicle that was stranded when high water from Brush Creek came out of its banks onto Indian Lane just east of Mission Road on Friday night in Mission Hills.

In Mission Hills, a sign along a road with a light at the top is meant to warn drivers to stop and turn around.

If the light is flashing, the sign is meant to say, it is because the road ahead has been flooded by Brush Creek.

On Friday night, the light wasn’t flashing when emergency services performed a water rescue just past the sign. Crews pulled a woman from a car in high water.

The sign at 66th and Indian Lane is part of a larger, county-wide flood warning system that has been broken for about two weeks, according to Mission Hills city administrator Courtney Christensen.

The system, which is maintained by the City of Overland Park, has “aged out” Christensen said. StormWatch, the company that developed the system, no longer makes replacement parts for it.

“It’s a system that’s aged out and we weren’t enough aware of it to get anything fast enough to get it replaced before it just stopped working,” Christensen said.

Over the last six months, Christensen said, the existing infrastructure has been failing because of water damage sustained over the last 15 years it has been in place. It officially went out two weeks ago when the city ran out of replacement parts.

Since January, Christensen said, Overland Park, Mission Hills and the county have been working to develop a new system that places the infrastructure high up on poles and installs sensors to activate the lights.

Christensen said the new system should be fully installed by fall. Until then, she said, Mission Hills may place signs on the existing markers to warn drivers they are not working.