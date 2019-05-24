Flash flood warning issued in Kansas City and surrounding area as severe storms approach

Levee breach floods town of Craig, Mo. in Holt County The town of Craig, Missouri, in Holt County, was inundated with flood waters in March, 2019, after a levee was breached. Most of the town was evacuated, however, officials said about 30 residents failed to evacuate. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The town of Craig, Missouri, in Holt County, was inundated with flood waters in March, 2019, after a levee was breached. Most of the town was evacuated, however, officials said about 30 residents failed to evacuate.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Kansas City and the surrounding region as heavy rain is expected to inundate roads and waterways.

The National Weather Service said the warning is in effect now until 1 a.m. Saturday. It includes Kansas City, Overland Park and Kansas City, Kansas.

Flash Flood Warning including Kansas City MO, Overland Park KS, Kansas City KS until 1:00 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/hIB2nXj3BH — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 25, 2019

Soon after the weather service announced that warning, it issued a second warning in effect now until 1:30 a.m. Saturday for Cass and Bates counties in Missouri and Miami and Linn counties in Kansas.