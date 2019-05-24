Weather News
Flash flood warning issued in Kansas City and surrounding area as severe storms approach
Levee breach floods town of Craig, Mo. in Holt County
A flash flood warning has been issued for Kansas City and the surrounding region as heavy rain is expected to inundate roads and waterways.
The National Weather Service said the warning is in effect now until 1 a.m. Saturday. It includes Kansas City, Overland Park and Kansas City, Kansas.
Soon after the weather service announced that warning, it issued a second warning in effect now until 1:30 a.m. Saturday for Cass and Bates counties in Missouri and Miami and Linn counties in Kansas.
