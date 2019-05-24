Weather News

Flash flood warning issued in Kansas City and surrounding area as severe storms approach

Levee breach floods town of Craig, Mo. in Holt County

The town of Craig, Missouri, in Holt County, was inundated with flood waters in March, 2019, after a levee was breached. Most of the town was evacuated, however, officials said about 30 residents failed to evacuate. By
Up Next
The town of Craig, Missouri, in Holt County, was inundated with flood waters in March, 2019, after a levee was breached. Most of the town was evacuated, however, officials said about 30 residents failed to evacuate. By

A flash flood warning has been issued for Kansas City and the surrounding region as heavy rain is expected to inundate roads and waterways.

The National Weather Service said the warning is in effect now until 1 a.m. Saturday. It includes Kansas City, Overland Park and Kansas City, Kansas.

Soon after the weather service announced that warning, it issued a second warning in effect now until 1:30 a.m. Saturday for Cass and Bates counties in Missouri and Miami and Linn counties in Kansas.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.
  Comments  