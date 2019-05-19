Local
2 charged with DUI after girl, boy hit by cars in separate Kansas City incidents
Two children were struck by vehicles in separate incidents Sunday in Kansas City, according to police.
A young girl crossing the street was hit about 3:45 p.m. near East 40th Street and Wayne Avenue after someone drove around a stopped vehicle, according to Kansas City police Capt. Tim Hernandez.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving with a revoked license and other warrants, police said.
The girl was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Hernandez said.
Minutes later, another child riding a bike hit the side of a vehicle as he road through a stop sign about four miles away at East 26th Street and Drury Avenue, police said. The boy was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
That driver was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Hernandez said.
The drivers’ names have not been released.
