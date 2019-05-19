Local

2 charged with DUI after girl, boy hit by cars in separate Kansas City incidents

Two children were struck by vehicles in separate incidents Sunday in Kansas City, according to police.

A young girl crossing the street was hit about 3:45 p.m. near East 40th Street and Wayne Avenue after someone drove around a stopped vehicle, according to Kansas City police Capt. Tim Hernandez.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving with a revoked license and other warrants, police said.

The girl was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Hernandez said.

Minutes later, another child riding a bike hit the side of a vehicle as he road through a stop sign about four miles away at East 26th Street and Drury Avenue, police said. The boy was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

That driver was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Hernandez said.

The drivers’ names have not been released.

Luke Nozicka

Luke Nozicka covers local crime and federal courts for The Kansas City Star. Before joining The Star in 2019, he covered breaking news and courts for The Des Moines Register.
