2 charged with DUI after girl, boy hit by cars in separate Kansas City incidents

Two children were struck by vehicles in separate incidents Sunday in Kansas City, according to police.

A young girl crossing the street was hit about 3:45 p.m. near East 40th Street and Wayne Avenue after someone drove around a stopped vehicle, according to Kansas City police Capt. Tim Hernandez.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving with a revoked license and other warrants, police said.

The girl was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Hernandez said.

Minutes later, another child riding a bike hit the side of a vehicle as he road through a stop sign about four miles away at East 26th Street and Drury Avenue, police said. The boy was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

That driver was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Hernandez said.

The drivers’ names have not been released.