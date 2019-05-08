After flooding, I-29 reopens between St. Joseph and Omaha

Interstate 29 interchange at Iowa Highway 2 is completely underwater The interchange of Interstate 29 and Iowa State Highway 2 near the Iowa-Nebraska border was completely submerged by floodwaters from the Missouri River on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The interchange of Interstate 29 and Iowa State Highway 2 near the Iowa-Nebraska border was completely submerged by floodwaters from the Missouri River on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

The stretch of Interstate 29 between St. Joseph and Omaha, Nebraska reopened Wednesday morning according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The highway was closed in late March due to severe flooding across the along the Missouri River.

Although the portion of the highway from exit 56 to the Iowa state line reopened, drivers should still expect delays, the Missouri Department of Transportation said in a news release.

Traffic eight miles north of the Iowa border is head-to-head. Vehicles wider than 12 feet cannot drive on that section of the road.

U.S. Routes 159 and 136 are still closed in Missouri and Iowa according to the release.