Flooding closes Interstate 29 in Missouri, north of St. Joseph

By Ian Cummings

March 19, 2019 11:47 AM

Interstate 29 is closed north of St. Joseph because of flooding, Missouri Department of Transportation officials said Tuesday morning.

The closure had been placed earlier at the Missouri-Iowa border but was extended further south to the intersection of U.S. 71 and I-29 near St. Joseph.

The Department of Transportation suggested the alternate route of Interstate 35 in Missouri and Iowa and Interstate 80 in Iowa.

Similar road closures were announced Friday as flooding affected the region.

In Parkville, English Landing Park and Platte Landing Park along the river were underwater after Saturday, and officials closed off access.

Missouri’s top health official has warned residents that the floodwaters inundating parts of the state may contain raw sewage and other hazards.

Ian Cummings

Ian Cummings is the breaking news editor for The Kansas City Star, where he started as a reporter in 2015. He is a Kansas City native who graduated from the University of Kansas in 2012.

