KCK man identified as victim in rollover crash; speed a factor police say

One killed in rollover wreck in Kansas City, Kansas One person was killed and another injured in a rollover traffic wreck Monday at 34th Street and Metropolitan Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police. The injured person was taken to a hospital. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One person was killed and another injured in a rollover traffic wreck Monday at 34th Street and Metropolitan Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police. The injured person was taken to a hospital.

The man killed in a rollover crash in Kansas City, Kansas, Monday has been identified by police as 51-year-old David Brunson.

Police on Tuesday said Brunson died at the scene of a head-on collision with another car on Metropolitian Avenue near 34th Street.

The second driver was transported to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Officer Zac Blair, a Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department spokesman, told the Star Monday that “significant speed” may have contributed to the wreck.