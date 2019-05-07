Local
KCK man identified as victim in rollover crash; speed a factor police say
One killed in rollover wreck in Kansas City, Kansas
The man killed in a rollover crash in Kansas City, Kansas, Monday has been identified by police as 51-year-old David Brunson.
Police on Tuesday said Brunson died at the scene of a head-on collision with another car on Metropolitian Avenue near 34th Street.
The second driver was transported to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.
Officer Zac Blair, a Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department spokesman, told the Star Monday that “significant speed” may have contributed to the wreck.
Comments