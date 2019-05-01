Local

36-year-old Gardner resident identified as victim of I-35 crash, Olathe police say

A driver who died Tuesday after his vehicle struck a pole off Interstate 35 has been identified as 36-year-old James Wall, according to Olathe police.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on southbound I-35 before 151st Street.

Police said Wall’s vehicle left the roadway and hit pole holding a sign.

Wall, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was a Gardner resident.

Olathe police were investigating what led up to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

