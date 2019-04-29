Local
Woman killed Monday in head-on crash in Olathe
A woman died Monday after a head-on collision in Olathe.
The crash was reported at 5:08 p.m. at West Dennis Avenue near South Ward Cliff Drive, Olathe police Sgt. Joel Yeldell said.
Preliminary reports indicate a sport utility vehicle crossed the center line and struck another SUV head on.
One driver, a male teen, was transported to a hospital in stable condition.
The other driver, a woman, was transported to a hospital in critical condition. A 5-year-old passenger in her vehicle wasn’t injured.
The woman died Monday evening at an area hospital from injuries suffered in the crash, Yeldell said.
The incident remains under investigation.
