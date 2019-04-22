Out-of-control car that killed Blue Valley teen nearly hit three other kids: report

Overland Park police report: Out-of-control vehicle killed Blue Valley teen A car driven by a 70-year-old Lenexa man careened out of control onto a sidewalk. The car killed 14-year-old Blue Valley student Alexandra “Alex” Rumple on April 12, a police report said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A car driven by a 70-year-old Lenexa man careened out of control onto a sidewalk. The car killed 14-year-old Blue Valley student Alexandra “Alex” Rumple on April 12, a police report said.

An out-of-control car that killed a middle school girl on April 12 in Overland Park barely missed three other children as it careened on its deadly path down a sidewalk, according to a report from Overland Park police.

A crash report released by the Overland Park Police Department Monday morning said the driver, identified as 70-year-old Sudhir S. Gandhi of Lenexa, told investigators the brakes failed on his car.

The car struck and killed 14-year-old Alexandra “Alex” Rumple, a student at nearby by Oxford Middle School, who was walking home from school. Alex died days later from her injuries.

The crash occurred about 3:15 p.m. near the middle school at 12500 Switzer Road.

Arriving officers found Alex in the street near West 123rd Street and Switzer. Witnesses and bystanders were trying to help her, but she was not moving.

Police are still investigating the crash. Monday’s report said the Gandhi had a valid license without any restrictions and showed no evidence of impairment. Toxicology results were pending.

According to the report:

Witnesses told police that the Gandhi was headed north on Switzer in a tan 2006 Ford Taurus. The car drove up on the sidewalk on the east side of Switzer.

Lucas Smith, who was headed to a landscaping job in the area with coworkers, said Monday that they were driving south on Switzer when he noticed a car traveling at high speeds in the opposite direction on the sidewalk.

“He was doing about 60 (mph) down the sidewalk as the schools were letting out,” Smith said.

They saw the car in front of the middle school and it was airborne, probably three feet in the air, he estimated.

“It’s a little out of the ordinary seeing someone driving down the sidewalk, let alone at highway speeds,” Lucas said.

As the car crossed West 124th Street, it continued on the sidewalk and grass parkway, where it almost struck three children who were exiting the crosswalk on the northeast corner, near Oak Hill Elementary School. They had just been escorted across the street by a school crossing guard, according to the report.

The car continued north on the sidewalk where it hit a small sign and a yellow bush before striking a telephone cable box to the east of the sidewalk.

The car then veered back along the sidewalk where it struck Alex, who was walking several feet south of the 123rd Street intersection.

The force of the crash propelled Alex onto the hood of the car, where the windshield hit her head. As the car crossed over 123rd, Alex was thrown from the car and landed in the left lane of northbound Switzer.

The car then struck a traffic light, knocking it off its base. As the car continued north, it briefly re-entered the northbound lanes of Switzer. Arcing tire marks show the car entered the left lane of Switzer before swinging back off the right side of the road where it struck a speed limit sign.

The car then slammed into the corner post of a wooden fence, destroying about 80 feet of the fence. The car stopped in the right lane of Switzer facing northeast.

The car had extensive damage to the front, both fenders and the hood. The windshield was heavily damaged from the impact with Alex and the right side doors were peeled off from the impact with a bracing beam from the fence.

The driver, Gandhi, told police that he remembered driving near West 129th Street and Switzer and that someone was in the roadway. He said he tried to stop, but the brakes were not working and he continued north until he hit the fence.

Police initially said they thought the car first went off the roadway near West 127th Street and Switzer Road and then continued north.

Gandhi was taken to the hospital because he may have lost consciousness while driving.

Attempts to reach Gandhi Monday morning were not immediately successful.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How did we report this story? Soon after the wreck, Star reporters contacted the Overland Park Police Department and requested a copy of the crash report produced by investigators. The Police Department released the report to The Star Monday morning. The documents detailed the path of the car, named the driver, and stated that the driver told police his brakes were not working. The Star produced a video illustrating the car’s path based on the report.