14-year-old Blue Valley student hit by car while walking home from school has died

Overland Park police said a Blue Valley student, a teen girl, was walking after school along Switzer Road when she was hit by a car that went off the road on Friday, April 12, 2019.

A 14-year-old Blue Valley middle school girl died Sunday from injuries suffered when she was hit by a car while walking home from school, Overland Park police said.

Police identified the girl as Alexandra “Alex” Rumple. A vigil to honor Alex will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday in at 12500 Switzer Road.

Alex was walking home from school Friday afternoon when a car ran off the road and struck her, police said.





The car, which was headed north, first went off the road in the 12700 block of Switzer and then continued north and struck the teen and a traffic signal pole in the 12300 block.

The car continued north and finally stopped in the 12100 block of Switzer, partially destroying a wooden fence.

A GoFundMe page was set up by a classmate of Alex to help raise money to pay her hospital fees.





The Overland Park Police Department’s traffic Safety Unit continued to investigate the deadly crash. Anyone with information was asked to call police at 913-895-6411 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).